Despite .500 record, Saints still NFC South betting favorites

Saints remaining opponents: Falcons (4-6), Lions (7-2), Panthers (1-8), Giants (2-8), Rams (3-6), Bucs (4-5), and Falcons. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold suffered a disappointing loss at Minnesota dropping their record to 5-5 on the season, but being average is still good enough to be the favorites to win the NFC South.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Saints are -120 to win the division. Trailing New Orleans, Atlanta (+260), Tampa Bay (+300), and Carolina (+15000).

The Falcons (4-6) are on a bye this week. They’ll hosts the Saints on Nov. 26. Tampa Bay (4-5) is an 11.5-point underdog at San Francisco on Sunday.

The Saints five wins this season are against: Titans (3-6), Panthers (1-8), Patriots (2-8), Colts (5-5), and Bears (3-7). Those squads hold a combined win-loss record of 14-34.

Saints remaining opponents: Falcons (4-6), Lions (7-2), Panthers (1-8), Giants (2-8), Rams (3-6), Bucs (4-5), and Falcons.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday on FOX 8.

