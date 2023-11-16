BBB Accredited Business
Electrifying performance against Florida gives boost to Jayden Daniels in the Heisman Trophy race

Daniels has two games left to impressive voters against Georgia State and Texas A&M. (AP...
Daniels has two games left to impressive voters against Georgia State and Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels electrified Tiger Stadium after he racked 606 yards by ground and air against Florida. That performance gave the LSU quarterback a major boost in his shot to win a Heisman Trophy.

But, he’s not the favorite to take home the award according to Caesars Sportsbook. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is the Heisman favorite (+100), followed by Jayden Daniels (3+50) and Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. (+350).

Daniels is ahead of Nix in some of the major offensive categories: passing yards (3,164-3,135), TD passes (30-29), rushing TD’s (9-5), and rushing yards (918-121).

Daniels has two games left to impressive voters against Georgia State and Texas A&M.

Bo Nix takes on Arizona State and Oregon State. The Ducks could also play in the Pac-12 title game.

