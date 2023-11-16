BBB Accredited Business
Ex-Orleans 911 director should face criminal charges in alleged car crash cover-up, Inspector General says

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General say former 911 Director Tyrell Morris

In a report released Thursday (Nov. 16), Ed Michel says Tyrell Morris may have altered documents after he crashed while driving in a parish-owned vehicle.

The OIG’s investigation also found that the crash report did not include Morell’s failure to adhere to the submission of a drug and alcohol test.

Michel says that is a violation of the Orleans Parish Communications District’s policy.

Some members of the New Orleans City Council called for Morris to step down in the spring. He officially resigned in July after six years on the job.

The OIG recommends the OPCD should establish a review process for the policies to ensure they are complete and not revised without an approval process.

Michel’s office also suggests the OPCD policies on vehicle accidents should more closely mirror the city’s policy.

