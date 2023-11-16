BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Gray sky and drizzle through the day

A weak cold front clears the region for the weekend
A beautiful weekend ahead, but a storm Monday could bring rain our way and will move east so...
A beautiful weekend ahead, but a storm Monday could bring rain our way and will move east so pay attention to travel issues possible later in the week.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dreary weather persist with plenty of moisture keeping clouds and drizzle over the region through the day and likely most of Friday as well. By late Friday a weak cold front will turn winds to the north and help to finally clear the air allowing for the sun to return and some warmer temperatures into the weekend. Thursday daytime highs should make it into the middle to upper 60s. It will remain mild overnight into Friday with sunshine finally returning for Saturday and Sunday and temperatures rebounding into the low 70s. Overnight lows take a dip overnight Saturday into Sunday with a few locations getting into the 40s. The chill will be short lived as our next weather system gathers momentum approaching on Monday and bringing a chance for rain and storms back into the forecast.

