NOPD investigating double homicide in NOLA East

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a double homicide off of Michoud Boulevard.

The NOPD says they received the call just after 4 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 16) to the 5500 block of Michoud Boulevard.

Reports say two men were found with gunshot wounds.

They were declared dead on the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

