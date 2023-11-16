BBB Accredited Business
Two Catholic League rematches highlight Week 2 of playoffs

Jesuit and Holy Cross first met in 1922. This is only the second time they’ve met in the...
Jesuit and Holy Cross first met in 1922. This is only the second time they’ve met in the playoffs (1963 was the other time).(WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Augustine vs. John Curtis and Jesuit vs. Holy Cross, highlight two of the big games in the New Orleans-area on Friday night.

Holy Cross beat Jesuit, 30-0, in the regular season. The programs first met in 1922. This is only the second time they’ve met in the playoffs (1963 was the other time). They’ll play at Tad Gormley Stadium.

John Curtis defeated St. Augustine, 36-26, in the regular season. They’ll play their rematch at “The Shrine on Airline.”

You can see the highlights of those two games and many more on FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Here’s a full listing off all games involving schools from the FOX 8 viewing area

SELECT

DIVISION I

NO. 10 TIOGA (9-2) AT NO. 7 ST. PAUL’S (9-1)

NO. 13 ALEXANDRIA (6-4) VS. NO. 4 BROTHER MARTIN (8-3)

NO. 14 JOHN EHRET (7-4) AT NO. 3 CATHOLIC-BATON ROUGE (8-2)

NO. 16 JESUIT (5-6) VS. NO. 1 HOLY CROSS (8-2)

NO. 18 RUMMEL (5-6) AT NO. 2 CAPTAIN SHREVE (9-1)

NO. 21 WOODLAWN-BATON ROUGE (4-7) VS. NO. 5 EDNA KARR (8-1)

NO. 22 ST. AUGUSTINE (4-7) VS. NO. 6 JOHN CURTIS (7-2)

DIVISION II

NO. 9 LIVINGSTON COLLEGIATE (8-3) AT NO. 8 ST. MICHAEL (7-2)

NO. 11 MCDONOGH 35 (7-3) AT NO. 6 ST. LOUIS (8-2)

NO. 12 EVANGEL CHRISTIAN (7-4) AT NO. 5 SHAW (8-2)

NO. 13 VANDEBILT (6-4) VS. NO. 4 JOHN F. KENNEDY (9-1)

NO. 15 DE LA SALLE (5-6) AT NO. 2 E.D. WHITE (10-0)

DIVISION III

NO. 13 PATRICK TAYLOR (9-2) AT NO. 4 UNIVERSITY (9-1)

NO. 17 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (7-4) AT NO. 1 ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC (10-0)

NO. 19 ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (6-5) AT NO. 3 NEWMAN (8-1)

DIVISION IV

NO. 12 CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE (8-3) AT NO. 5 RIVERSIDE (9-1)

NO. 20 COVENANT CHRISTIAN (4-7) AT NO. 4 ST. MARTIN’S (8-1)

NON-SELECT

DIVISION I

NO. 5 ST. AMANT (9-1) AT NO. 23 MANDEVILLE (7-4)

NO. 9 WALKER (9-2) AT NO. 25 NORTHSHORE (6-5)

NO. 10 CHALMETTE (10-1) AT NO. 7 DUTCHTOWN (9-1)

NO. 11 SALMEN (9-2) AT NO. 6 ZACHARY (8-1)

NO. 14 BELLE CHASSE (6-3) AT NO. 3 DESTREHAN (10-0)

DIVISION II

NO. 13 ABBEVILLE (9-2) AT NO. 4. LUTCHER (7-2)

DIVISION III

NO. 9 JEWEL SUMNER (7-4) AT NO. 8. AMITE (6-4)

NO. 14 NORTH WEBSTER (7-4) AT NO. 3. ST JAMES (8-2)

NO. 11 SOUTH PLAQUEMINES (9-2) AT NO. 6 MANY (8-2)

NO. 7. PINE (9-2) AT NO. 23 AVOYELLES (4-7)

DIVISION IV

NO. 15 FERRIDAY (5-6) AT NO. 2 KENTWOOD (8-2)

