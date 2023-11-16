Violent detainee released without court-ordered ankle monitor; search underway, OPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a violent suspect who was reportedly released prematurely, without his court-ordered ankle monitor.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lewis Stokes, 37, posted bond and was released from custody near midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 15. A condition of his bond is that he be placed on 24/7 house arrest with an ankle monitor.

“However, OPSO staff prematurely released Stokes without the ankle monitor as mandated by court order,” Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office said in an email on Thursday afternoon. “The staff on duty at the time, received a printout of the information recorded in the Docket Master but neglected to address the bail condition and contact the monitoring agency before his release.”

Stokes was arrested on Oct. 30 and booked into jail for domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and simple assault.

The New Orleans Police Department previously identified Stokes as a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Police say a 63-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on April 8, 2022, in the 1200 block of Sumner Street in Algiers. In June 2022, the NOPD put out a notice that Stokes was wanted for questioning.

The staff member involved in the oversight has been “formally disciplined for their negligence,” the email reads.

If you have information that may be useful, call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

