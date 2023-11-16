Waiting for the sun to return this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More cool, damp conditions can be expected as we move into the end of the week but things are looking up for the weekend.

The cloud deck that has been with us for some time now still remains out there for your Thursday. Expect a cloudy and cool day with that chance for some passing sprinkles. Highs will struggle without much sun warming us up so I’m anticipating another day of highs in the 60s.

A front is arriving just in time for the weekend so things are definitely looking much better by Saturday and Sunday. Bright sun will return to the forecast and highs will be pleasant with most climbing into the middle 70s. Even though we will trend warmer during the day, the air mass will be very dry so the mornings and evenings will be chilly.

Our next storm chance is coming early next week as we prepare for Thanksgiving travel. This storm threat will be with a strong cold front crossing the nation. The exact timing details of this front need to be ironed out but be prepared for a storm threat to start the week. Once the front passes us by, we turn windy and much colder.

