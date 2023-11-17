Armstrong International braces for record Thanksgiving traffic, urges early arrival and pre-flight checks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport expects more than 300,000 travelers during the week of Thanksgiving. It is the most travelers expected since the pandemic. It’s expected to be a busy holiday season at the airport.

Armstrong International’s Director of Communications Erin Burns said planning is key this year.

“Give yourself some extra time to get to the airport,” Burns said. “The number of available airline seats is up 2.5% compared to the same period in 2019.”

There’s also valet parking for $36 dollars to help you get to your flight ahead of time. There’s parking in the economy parking garage as well.

The Transportation Safety Administration says solid food items will be allowed through checkpoints, and weapons are prohibited.

Transportation Safety Administration spokesperson Gervais Joubert said he urges travelers to ensure their bags are empty before packing.

“A lot of times when people have these items, especially the knives they just forgot they had them on them,” Joubert said. “They’re used to carrying them on a regular basis, and they just left it in the bag when they decide to come fly away.”

For more information, visit flymsy.com.

