Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday, Nov. 18 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Voters will decide on a number of runoffs from the Oct. 18 election, as well as vote on four constitutional amendments and various school bond proposals. Click here to find your sample ballot.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more election information from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Click here for full election results.

Voters will decide on several races, including the following:

SECRETARY OF STATE

ATTORNEY GENERAL

TREASURER

ST. BERNARD PARISH PRESIDENT

ST. JAMES PARISH SHERIFF

  • Sidney “Sid” Berthelot (D)
  • Claude J. Louis, Jr. (D)

TANGIPAHOA PARISH SHERIFF

  • Chris Gideon (R)
  • Gerald D. Sticker (R)

TERREBONNE PARISH PRESIDENT

  • Jason Bergeron (R)
  • Darrin Guidry (R)

WASHINGTON PARISH SHERIFF

  • Randy “Country” Seal (R)
  • Jason Smith (R)

WASHINGTON PARISH PRESIDENT

  • Ryan Seal (R)
  • Malinda Brumfield White (R)

