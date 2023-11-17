BBB Accredited Business
A sunny weekend but storm chances return early next week

Highs will be in the low 70s this weekend with low humidity
NOLA NOW Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Finally changes are coming as sunshine is on the way along with some pleasant conditions to be outdoors.

Today you’ll notice a transition to more sun. The cloud deck that has been hanging over the area for a week now will begin to break leading to a bit more sun to round out the work week. Any sun in this pattern will yield a warmer feel as highs do return to the 70s today.

A weak cold front will drop down from the north this evening bringing a stray shower chance. That front is going to lead us into a beautiful weekend of weather. Lower humidity pours in and both Saturday and Sunday check out to be perfect on the weather rating. Highs will be in the low 70s making for a wonderful feel outside.

Our next storm is coming early Thanksgiving week as a strong cold front crosses the nation. This front could lead to a line of strong to severe storms which looks to time out over us around Tuesday morning. Once we get past the bad weather, we will turn sharply colder late Tuesday and that trend will continue through Thanksgiving. Highs on Thanksgiving Day will be in the 50s with frost a possibility in the morning over inland spots.

Morning weather update for Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m.