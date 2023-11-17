Suspect released without ankle monitor immediately attacked ex-girlfriend, family says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man who was “prematurely” released from Orleans Parish jail without his court-ordered ankle monitor wasted no time before attacking a woman he was previously in a relationship with, according to officials and a family member.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Lewis Stokes posted bond and was released just before midnight on Wed., Nov. 15. A staff member reportedly released Stokes without an ankle monitor that was required as a condition of his bond.

Stokes was arrested on Oct. 30 and booked for domestic abuse, child endangerment, and simple assault. He was previously identified as a person of interest in connection to an Algiers homicide in 2022.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Stokes attacked a woman shortly after the mishap and an arrest warrant has been issued.

FOX 8 spoke to the victim’s sister, who says Stokes was at her sister’s house in Terrytown around an hour after his release and beat her to the point of hospitalization.

“When he got out (of jail), he went to the house and knocked on the door about maybe one, one-something in the morning,” she said. “They were arguing. She was screaming.”

“He was fighting her. The fight spilled into her home. The police were called at about 1:22 in the morning. He ran across the street and was hiding,” she recalled.

She says authorities came out to the house and spoke to her sister, but did not locate Stokes, who returned to her house and continued his assault.

“She went back and was getting her things out of his vehicle that he left at her house and he went back to beating her,” the victim’s sister said.

The woman says her sister was taken to the hospital with swelling on her head.

“Her eyes are closed. Her head is swollen. She had to get CAT scans and X-rays to see what extent,” she said. “It is a really bad situation. She’s my priority right now.”

If you have information about Stokes’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the police.

