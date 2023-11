Four Catholic League teams advance to Div. I Select quarterfinals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Holy Cross, Karr, John Curtis, and Rummel all moved on to the Div. I Select quarterfinals with victories on Friday night.

There's a possibility of the Div. I Select semi-finals being a Catholic League invite only. The quarterfinal draw:



8. ACADIANA (9-2) AT 1. HOLY CROSS (9-2)

13. ALEXANDRIA (8-4) AT 5. KARR (9-1)

6. JOHN CURTIS (8-2) AT 3. CATHOLIC (9-2)

18. RUMMEL (6-6) AT 7. ST. PAUL'S (10-1) pic.twitter.com/6oQ2u9F4a8 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 18, 2023

Holy Cross crushed Jesuit, Rummel went on the road to defeat Capt Shreve, Curtis squeaked by St. Augustine, and Karr smashed Woodlawn.

Here’s a full lists of all quarterfinal games involving schools in the FOX 8 viewing area:

DIVISION I SELECT

DIVISION II SELECT

5. SHAW (9-2) AT 4. JOHN F. KENNEDY (10-1)

11. MCDONOGH 35 (8-3) AT 3. LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (9-2)

7. TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (8-3) AT 2. E.D. WHITE (11-0)

DIVISION III SELECT

9. NOTRE DAME (9-3) AT 1. ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC (11-0)

11. EPISCOPAL (10-2) AT 3. NEWMAN (9-1)

DIVISION IV SELECT

5. RIVERSIDE (10-1) AT 4. ST. MARTIN’S (9-1)

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

21. MANDEVILLE (8-4) AT 4. AIRLINE (10-1)

6. ZACHARY (10-1) AT 3. DESTREHAN (11-0)

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

4. OPELOUSAS (9-3) AT 4. LUTCHER (8-2)

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

8. AMITE (7-4) AT 1. JENA (11-0)

5. BOGALUSA (7-4) AT 4. UNION PARISH (7-4)

6. MANY (9-2) AT 3. ST. JAMES (9-2)

7. PINE AT 2. STERLINGTON (10-1)

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

7. HOMER (9-3) AT 2. KENTWOOD (9-2)

