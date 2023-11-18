BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Michael Pratt throws for 3 touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tulane past Florida Atlantic 24-8

Tulane extends their win streak to nine games after defeating Florida Atlantic.
Tulane extends their win streak to nine games after defeating Florida Atlantic.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Pratt became Tulane’s career passing leader, throwing for three touchdowns in his South Florida homecoming to lead No. 17 Tulane to a 24-8 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Pratt, who attended high school in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, completed 21 of 28 passes for 252 yards to help Tulane (10-1, 7-0, No. 24 CFP) stay atop the American Athletic Conference. He’s now thrown for 9,239 yards for the Green Wave.

“He’s the greatest quarterback in Tulane history,” coach Willie Fritz said. “He really is. We’ve had great quarterbacks here. I’m not trying to diminish that. But when you put in his statistics plus the wins that he’s got, he’s done a tremendous job.”

Tulane extended its winning streak to nine games, but recent victories haven’t come easily. Saturday marked the first time in five games the Green Wave won by more than one score.

“For us, after the last few weeks, it’s kind of a blowout,” Fritz joked.

Even without injured starting wide receivers JhaQuan Jackson and Lawrence Keys, Pratt easily dissected the FAU (4-7, 3-4) defense.

Pratt and the Green Wave effectively put the game out of reach with his second touchdown connection with Chris Carter on the opening possession of the second half. The 8-yard pass play capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive, giving Tulane a 21-0 lead.

“That’s a hell of a team led by a hell of a man and a hell of a quarterback,” FAU coach Tom Herman said.

Carter, who had three catches for 26 yards, entered Saturday with only six receptions, none for touchdowns.

“I think he did a really good job of creating separation, making great catches and getting in the end zone,” Pratt said.

Pratt’s 9-yard touchdown passes, the first to Carter and the second to Chris Brazzell, sent Tulane into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

FAU’s points came on Daniel Richardson’s 4-yard pass to Khalil Brantley and a two-point conversion.

“I’m actually proud of our fight,” Herman said. “I know the scoreboard feels probably like it did the last couple weeks, but we fought our tails off.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: Tulane began the day among four teams still vying for a spot in the AAC championship game. The Green Wave will guarantee themselves a spot if they beat UTSA at home Friday.

Florida Atlantic: FAU won its first two AAC games but hasn’t recorded a win in November. This loss ensures that Herman’s first season as coach won’t end with a bowl bid.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Green Wave, seeking a second straight New Year’s Six bowl game, could move up in the Top 25.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese waves to the crowd as she is introduced before an NCAA college...
LSU’s Angel Reese absent for Tigers’ victory at Southeastern Louisiana
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
Daniels has two games left to impressive voters against Georgia State and Texas A&M. (AP...
Electrifying performance against Florida gives boost to Jayden Daniels in the Heisman Trophy race
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on...
Daniels earns National Player of the Week honors after record performance