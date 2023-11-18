BBB Accredited Business
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of postal worker

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD, in collaboration with U.S. Marshals, has arrested 20-year-old Raymond Coats in connection with the fatal shooting of a postal worker at a gas station in Gentilly last month.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18, resulting in the death of 41-year-old Calvin “C.J.” Brown.

Friends and family gather together to remember beloved postal carrier killed last month
Brown was shot at the Shell station on Franklin Avenue. Following his tragic death, the community gathered for a second line in the Bayou St. John neighborhood to honor his memory, marked by emotional tributes from friends and neighbors.

Coats is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

RELATED STORIES

Gentilly community holds memorial for slain mailman, suspect still at large

New Orleans neighborhood honors mail carrier killed in shooting

Beloved New Orleans mail carrier honored in second line sendoff weeks after fatal shooting

