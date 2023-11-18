BBB Accredited Business
Two men shot in French Quarter Friday night, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two separate shootings Friday (Nov. 17) night left three men wounded in New Orleans, police said.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. in the 5000 block of S. Claiborne Avenue. Police say one man was shot to the body and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Two men were reportedly shot in the French Quarter around an hour later. The NOPD says two men were shot to the body in the 700 block of Iberville Street around 12:18 a.m., just one block away from Canal and Bourbon Streets.

Police did not provide any additional information.

