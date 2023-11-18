BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Weak cold front moves through Saturday leaving a cool morning Sunday

Next front will bring threat for severe weather
This weekend
This weekend(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak cold front will move through the area on Saturday, clearing out cloud cover and leaving us with a cool morning on Sunday. Temperatures will not be much different during the day with both days in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.

The next front will move through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Ahead of this front, we will see the chance for isolated strong to severe storms on Monday before a strong line of storms moves through on Tuesday morning. There is model disagreement on how quickly the front passes through which could lead to rain chances through midweek as well.

There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on the North Shore on Monday and a Level 1 for the rest of the area. The main threats are gusty winds and isolated flooding rainfall, but we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado as well. Stay weather-aware heading into the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Latest News

Morning forecast for Sat., Nov. 18
Evening weather update for Friday, Nov. 17
A warm weekend with a cool down to come.
Get ready for a warm and mostly sunny weekend
Friday morning forecast for Nov. 17