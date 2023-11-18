Weak cold front moves through Saturday leaving a cool morning Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak cold front will move through the area on Saturday, clearing out cloud cover and leaving us with a cool morning on Sunday. Temperatures will not be much different during the day with both days in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.

The next front will move through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Ahead of this front, we will see the chance for isolated strong to severe storms on Monday before a strong line of storms moves through on Tuesday morning. There is model disagreement on how quickly the front passes through which could lead to rain chances through midweek as well.

There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on the North Shore on Monday and a Level 1 for the rest of the area. The main threats are gusty winds and isolated flooding rainfall, but we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado as well. Stay weather-aware heading into the work week.

