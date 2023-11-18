Woman speaks out after ex-boyfriend’s release leads to assault, OPSO implements changes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is sharing her ordeal following an attack by her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Stokes, whom she helped bail out of jail.

Officials are searching for 37-year-old Lewis Stokes who the sheriff's office says was prematurely released without a court-ordered ankle monitor, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. (NOPD)

She recounted that Stokes, a former live-in partner, appeared at her Terrytown home around 1 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 16), seeking his belongings.

“He knocked on the door and asked for his stuff,” she said.

The victim says she had known Lewis Stokes for 6 years, and the relationship started out good. But when he moved in with her, she says he got possessive and rough, and she called the JPSO to have him arrested.

“They got him out of my bed and he bonded out, then Orleans picked him up,” said the victim.

Stokes was re-arrested in Orleans on October 30 on domestic abuse, battery, and child endangerment charges from a separate incident and a separate victim dating back to May.

He was held at the Orleans Justice Center until Wednesday night (Nov. 15), when he convinced his former girlfriend living in Terrytown to bond him out.

“I actually went to sign the papers, that was his money, to get him out,” she said. An hour after she signed the bond documents, Stokes assaulted her at home.

“All over my head... my arm and my back,” she described the attack.

She was told Stokes would be under house arrest with an electronic monitor, a condition unmet due to a premature release by the sheriff’s office.

Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson acknowledged the oversight, stating, “The condition of his release was electronic monitoring, but sheriffs office staff prematurely released him without the ankle monitor.”

People involved in the electronic monitoring industry. Say there are steps, that be taken to prevent such releases from happening again, endangering victims.

“I don’t wish this on no one,” said the victim.

“A digital system would be amazing, paper makes it confusing,” said Jill Dennis, with ASAPRelease, a monitoring company.

The sheriff’s office says it is working on getting a digital system using ARPA funds, but is taking interim steps to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“The release cover sheet will be modified to show that ankle monitoring is required, this will alert the person to read the document for additional information,” said Debra Hammons,

The victim says recovery will take a while.

Sheriff Susan Hutson, reprimanded an employee for their role in the release, and is now looking for a new supervisor. She says that it took 6 hours before staff realized the mistake, and though they notified Stokes’ alleged Orleans Parish victim, they did not notify the alleged Jefferson Parish victim that he was out and not on home confinement.

That second victim says JPSO was called to her house before the attack, but deputies left; she says Stokes returned and then beat her.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Stokes’ whereabouts to contact the police.

