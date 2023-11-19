BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

8 TD performance propels LSU’s Jayden Daniels as new betting Heisman favorite

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - According to new odds published by Caesars Sportsbook Sunday (Nov. 19) morning, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the new betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Caesars has former board leader Oregon quarterback Bo Nix second in command with Washington quarterback Michael Penix third.

The odds shifted more in Daniels’s favor after his 8-touchdown performance in a 56-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

READ MORE Jayden Daniels piles up over 500 total yards, powers No. 15 LSU past Georgia State 56-14

Jayden Daniels has one game left to impress the Heisman Trophy voters, vs. Texas A&M next Saturday.

Bo Nix and Oregon host Oregon State this Friday on FOX 8 at 7:30 pm. If the Ducks win that game, they’ll play Washington in the PAC-12 title game. So Nix could have two games left.

Heisman finalists will be announced on Monday, Dec. 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Stream news and weather 24/7
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels piles up over 500 total yards, powers No. 15 LSU past Georgia State 56-14
LSU vs. Georgia State
Daniels 8 Touchdowns leads Tigers to victory
LSU forward Angel Reese waves to the crowd as she is introduced before an NCAA college...
LSU’s Angel Reese absent for Tigers’ victory at Southeastern Louisiana
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says