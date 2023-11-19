8 TD performance propels LSU’s Jayden Daniels as new betting Heisman favorite

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - According to new odds published by Caesars Sportsbook Sunday (Nov. 19) morning, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the new betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Caesars has former board leader Oregon quarterback Bo Nix second in command with Washington quarterback Michael Penix third.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy:



Jayden Daniels -120

Bo Nix +150

Michael Penix +600



Odds by @CaesarsSports — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 19, 2023

The odds shifted more in Daniels’s favor after his 8-touchdown performance in a 56-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Jayden Daniels has one game left to impress the Heisman Trophy voters, vs. Texas A&M next Saturday.

Bo Nix and Oregon host Oregon State this Friday on FOX 8 at 7:30 pm. If the Ducks win that game, they’ll play Washington in the PAC-12 title game. So Nix could have two games left.

Heisman finalists will be announced on Monday, Dec. 4.

