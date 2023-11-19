Cool start before a nice day - looking ahead to severe storm threat at the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures start off cool Sunday morning after a cold front moved through.

Highs warm up into the low 70s still with plenty of sun later in the day. We could start to see a few scattered showers as we get into the later evening hours and very early on Monday ahead of a strong weather system approaching.

There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for the North Shore on Monday as this system approaches. A warm front ahead of the strong cold front will increase dew points. This combined with the large-scale lift will lead to a severe weather threat across the whole area, especially north of I-10.

Gusty damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with the isolated cells ahead of the front Monday evening. The storms will become more linear into the late evening and early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain leading to flooding and small hail are also possible.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware heading into the work week.

Temperatures behind this front will be in the 50s by midweek.

