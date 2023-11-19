BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cool start before a nice day - looking ahead to severe storm threat at the start of the week

Severe Storm Threat
Severe Storm Threat(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures start off cool Sunday morning after a cold front moved through.

Highs warm up into the low 70s still with plenty of sun later in the day. We could start to see a few scattered showers as we get into the later evening hours and very early on Monday ahead of a strong weather system approaching.

There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for the North Shore on Monday as this system approaches. A warm front ahead of the strong cold front will increase dew points. This combined with the large-scale lift will lead to a severe weather threat across the whole area, especially north of I-10.

Gusty damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with the isolated cells ahead of the front Monday evening. The storms will become more linear into the late evening and early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain leading to flooding and small hail are also possible.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware heading into the work week.

Temperatures behind this front will be in the 50s by midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Stream news and weather 24/7
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Latest News

Evening weather update for Saturday, Nov. 18
There's a severe storm threat for Monday into early Tuesday morning.
A warm Sunday and an even warmer Monday ahead of a severe storm threat
This weekend
Weak cold front moves through Saturday leaving a cool morning Sunday
Morning forecast for Sat., Nov. 18