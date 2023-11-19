Daniels 8 Touchdowns leads Tigers to victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU defeated the Georgia State Panthers in Death Valley on Saturday, November 18.

LSU came out with a 56-14 victory.

QB Jayden Daniels had a big night accounting for over 500 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns.

#LSU Jayden Daniels first drive goes pretty well. Daniels hits 3-4 of passes for 33 yards with an 18-yard touchdown strike to Malik Nabers. Daniels also carries twice for 38 yards. @LSUfootball 7, Georgia State 7 with 9:20 left in 1st quarter. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 19, 2023

Daniels marches the Tigers down the field pic.twitter.com/L5Rns3XXpb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023

Daniels to Thomas



That's another TOUCHDOWN

📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/AFnqxfdc0Q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023

#LSU Jayden Daniels is 19-23-0 passing for 306 yards and 5 TDs. Daniels has 78 yards rushing on 6 carries with another TD. @LSUfootball has scored all six times they've had the ball and now lead Georgia State 42-14 with 11:00 left in the 3rd quarter. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 19, 2023

8 Touchdowns

Jayden Daniels 🤝 Joe Burrow



The most in a single game in LSU history pic.twitter.com/i1mRLGXWkZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023

The Tigers will stay home next week as they take on Texas A&M on Saturday, November 25.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

