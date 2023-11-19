BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms will move in Monday night

Temps will heat up on Monday ahead of strong storms
Severe storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.
Severe storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tranquil weekend, Mother Nature will take us on a temperature roller coaster ride and with it comes a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

We’ve been pulling in dry air all weekend but a return flow from the Gulf starting tonight will bring higher dew points and heat into Monday. Highs will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s which will prime the atmosphere for potentially strong to severe storms later in the day. The highest confidence for the severe storms will be north of Lake Pontchartrain but it can’t be ruled out in the south.

Storms will be isolated through the afternoon spurred by daytime heating and higher humidity. They’ll become more scattered into the evening hours ahead of a cold front arriving overnight. That cold front will also carry with it a line of strong to severe storms that could linger into the early Tuesday morning hours close to the drive time.

The biggest threat will be strong wind gusts with a lower threat for tornadoes and hail. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

We’ll cool for the middle of the week with highs only in the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. We will also see some moisture move in from the Gulf on Thanksgiving which could being scattered rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Latest News

Severe Storm Threat
Cool start before a nice day - looking ahead to severe storm threat at the start of the week
There's a severe storm threat for Monday into early Tuesday morning.
A warm Sunday and an even warmer Monday ahead of a severe storm threat
This weekend
Weak cold front moves through Saturday leaving a cool morning Sunday
Morning forecast for Sat., Nov. 18