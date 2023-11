Jayden Daniels piles up over 500 total yards, powers No. 15 LSU past Georgia State 56-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels piled up 509 total yards, threw six touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 15 LSU defeated Georgia State 56-14 Saturday night.

Daniels continued to make his case for Heisman Trophy consideration, leading the Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC) on touchdown drives on all eight of his team’s possessions before being subbed out with under four minutes to go in the game. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 413 yards. He also rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries.

Daniels role in eight total touchdowns in the game matched a school record set by 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who had a part in eight scores in LSU’s 63-28 playoff victory over Oklahoma the same season.

Three LSU wideouts had over 100 yards receiving, led by junior Malik Nabers’ 140 yards on eight receptions and two scores.

Tied at 14 near the end of the first quarter, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to close out the first half. Daniels gave LSU the lead for good when he found Kyren Lacy for a 27-yard touchdown, capping a seven-play, 80-yard drive to make it 21-14.

Forcing Georgia State (6-5, 3-5 Sun Belt) to turn the ball over on downs on its ensuing possession, it took LSU only one play to make it 28-14, when Daniels hit Brian Thomas Jr. for a 70-yard touchdown.

Daniels connected with Lacy for a second time, with under a minute to go in the first half, from 13 yards out to make it 35-14 Tigers.

Scoring on its first three possessions of the first half, LSU ran its consecutive drives with touchdown to 12, dating to its 52-35 victory over Florida on Nov. 11.

The Panthers stayed in the game early, scoring on two of their first three possessions. Darren Grainger connected with Talique Williams on the Panthers’ opening possession. Senior running back Marcus Carroll added a 44-yard rushing touchdown with under a minute to go in the first quarter.

Carroll finished as the leading rusher for Georgia State with 87 yards on 15 carries.

