LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, November 19.

The Tigers are ranked No. 14 after getting a 56-14 win over Georgia State in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 18.

Below is the complete list of rankings released on Sunday, November 19:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Washington Florida State Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Missouri Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Oregon State Arizona Notre Dame Tulane Kansas State Iowa Oklahoma State Liberty Toledo James Madison Tennessee

LSU is set to take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 25. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

