LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU vs. Georgia State
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, November 19.

The Tigers are ranked No. 14 after getting a 56-14 win over Georgia State in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 18.

Below is the complete list of rankings released on Sunday, November 19:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Washington
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Louisville
  10. Missouri
  11. Penn State
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Oklahoma
  14. LSU
  15. Oregon State
  16. Arizona
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Tulane
  19. Kansas State
  20. Iowa
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Liberty
  23. Toledo
  24. James Madison
  25. Tennessee

LSU is set to take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 25. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

