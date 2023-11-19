LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, November 19.
The Tigers are ranked No. 14 after getting a 56-14 win over Georgia State in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 18.
Below is the complete list of rankings released on Sunday, November 19:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Washington
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Arizona
- Notre Dame
- Tulane
- Kansas State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma State
- Liberty
- Toledo
- James Madison
- Tennessee
LSU is set to take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 25. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.
