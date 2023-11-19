Police investigating shooting at Hammond pool hall

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting that occurred at a popular pool hall Friday (Nov. 17) night.

A father called Fox 8 Saturday (Nov. 18) night saying his daughter was shot at Shooters Billiards and Grill located on Morrison Blvd.

The father said his daughter, 22-year-old Brandy Brown, and her sister were shot, and several other people may have also been caught in the crossfire.

Authorities in Hammond confirmed there was a shooting Friday night that is subject to an ongoing investigation.

Fox 8 is working to gather more details about the shooting as this is a developing story.

