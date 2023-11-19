BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police investigating shooting at Hammond pool hall

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting that occurred at a popular pool hall Friday (Nov. 17) night.

A father called Fox 8 Saturday (Nov. 18) night saying his daughter was shot at Shooters Billiards and Grill located on Morrison Blvd.

The father said his daughter, 22-year-old Brandy Brown, and her sister were shot, and several other people may have also been caught in the crossfire.

Authorities in Hammond confirmed there was a shooting Friday night that is subject to an ongoing investigation.

Fox 8 is working to gather more details about the shooting as this is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Stream news and weather 24/7
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Latest News

Hammond pool hall shooting
Hammond pool hall shooting
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Republican wave in Louisiana election brings first female Attorney General and Secretary of State
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
Federal authorities investigate underwater oil pipeline leak off the coast of Louisiana