Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Days after LSU star Angel Reese didn’t travel with the team for their 73-50 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, she broke her silence regarding her absence in response to speculation that has grown on social media.

The junior forward didn’t go into detail about her situation but advised fans to “not believe” everything that has been said about her on social media.

please don’t believe everything you read. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 19, 2023

Prior to missing last Friday’s game against Southeastern, Reese was benched in the second half of the Lady Tigers’ comfortable 109-79 win over Kent State, a game she scored 11 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in before she was pulled. Last Friday in Hammond, LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed the media on the subject of Reese’s absence, noting that she is still a member of the team and that she hopes she’ll be back on the court soon. Mulkey, however, did not go into further detail on the situation, shutting down potential for more questions on the matter.

"You want me to explain why? It's very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner rather than later."@LSUwbkb Kim Mulkey on Angel Reese not attending Friday's game at Southeastern. #LSU @WAFB pic.twitter.com/d2JP5J6mRU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 18, 2023

Speculation has run wild on social media regarding her absence but beyond Mulkey’s comments and Reese’s response, there’s nothing official from LSU to indicate that the star’s status with the team has changed. Despite not suiting up recently, Reese has continued to maintain a positive interaction with the program.

Returning as National Champions, LSU came into this season heavily under the microscope, particularly after adding the top two transfer portal players and Mikaylah Williams, the nation’s top prep recruit. Criticism for the program has been unrelenting five games into a young season since they lost the opener to No. 20 Colorado.

Colorado has gone on to go 4-0 since their victory over former No. 1 LSU (5-1) and has risen to No. 5 in the AP’s Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

LSU is now at No. 7 in the Top 25.

The LSU Women’s Basketball team came away with a victory over Southeastern Friday night, November 17, despite the fact that Angel Reese was not in uniform.

