Benefit concert raises money for displaced Marsh Room employees

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two weeks after a fire damaged the Marsh Room bar and music venue, a benefit concert raises money to help displaced employees make it through the holidays.

Bar employees say the fire started in the business office.

The bar would’ve celebrated its second year this coming January.

Southport Music Hall pitched in to help, hosting a benefit concert featuring nine different bands.

The money raised will go into the hands of those now without a job.

