Brian Kelly previews upcoming game against Texas A&M, recaps victory over Georgia State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head coach of the LSU Tigers previewed the team’s regular-season finale in Tiger Stadium, which is scheduled for this weekend.

LSU will face off against Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

During a news conference on Monday, Nov. 20, Brian Kelly also discussed the Tigers’ 56-14 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. They’re currently ranked at No. 14.

