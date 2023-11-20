BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brian Kelly previews upcoming game against Texas A&M, recaps victory over Georgia State

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head coach of the LSU Tigers previewed the team’s regular-season finale in Tiger Stadium, which is scheduled for this weekend.

LSU will face off against Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

During a news conference on Monday, Nov. 20, Brian Kelly also discussed the Tigers’ 56-14 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. They’re currently ranked at No. 14.

RELATED LINKS
8 TD performance propels LSU’s Jayden Daniels as new betting Heisman favorite
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Daniels’ 8 touchdowns leads Tigers to victory

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

Latest News

50th Bayou Classic activities begin
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has his team back in the Top 20 after the Green Wave improved to...
Tulane returns to Top 20, LSU falls five spots after loss at Alabama
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson...
Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama
Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins reacts after a first-half tackle against Rice on...
LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll
Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs during an NCAA football game against North Texas on...
Tulane looks for 6th straight win Saturday against Rice