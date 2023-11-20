Coroner reveals identities of two teens fatally shot on Michoud Blvd

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We now know the names of two people fatally shot last week on Michigan Boulevard.

The coroner’s office says 17-year-old Sheldon Jefferson and 16-year-old Reginald Williams were the victims.

Police say they were shot last Thursday in the 5500 block.

It is not clear if police have any leads on possible suspects or a motive.

