FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings gusty winds, tornado threat overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Storm Prediction Center highlights all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a level two slight risk for severe storms late Monday into early Tuesday.

A few storms will meet the severe criteria with winds gusting near 60 mph, brief heavy rain, and hail with the chance for tornados.

Timing allows for a few storms moving through during the evening hours building from the northwest.

Bruce: Your Weather Authority is putting out a First Alert for the threat of severe weather overnight through early Tuesday, Winds 60mph+ , isolated tornadoes, some areas of hail. Here is the breakdown on timing and impacts. pic.twitter.com/5I1gqwupcF — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 20, 2023

As we approach the late night hours after 10 p.m., the squall line will start to affect northern areas of Tangipahoa Parish and push southeast through the overnight. Parts of the north shore were placed under a tornado watch at 4 p.m.

Most locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain start to see some major impacts around Midnight with the New Orleans Metro area south seeing more storms from near 2 a.m. through the early morning hours.

Storms push on by the morning with cooler and drier conditions moving in behind the cold front. We will be breezy with temperatures in the 60s during the day and dropping into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Cool conditions stick around into the Thanksgiving holiday, but we will have to monitor the weather for Thanksgiving Day as there is a signal for a few stray light showers - not a washout.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.