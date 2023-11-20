BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FIRST ALERT: Severe storm risk with a squall line tonight

The rain threat increases late this evening into overnight
Today/tonight's severe weather risk
Today/tonight's severe weather risk(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather threat is expected across the Deep South today into tonight as a strong cold front moves through the region.

For most of your Monday, things will be on the quiet side in weather. Now we’ll be much warmer and certainly more humid. Highs will trend to around 80 with a southerly breeze picking up. A few storms are not out of the question but they will be sporadic in nature until tonight.

The overnight time period is when the threat for severe weather will increase in our local area. A line of strong to severe storms will progress through between 10 PM and 4 AM. The squall line is likely to produce a brief downpour along with gusty winds and maybe even a tornado or two. Make sure you have a way to receive weather warnings tonight which should include having the FOX 8 Weather App.

Quickly this weather will be long gone by Tuesday morning as we turn windy and much cooler. Temperatures will be falling for the middle of the week and that chilly trend will continue through Thanksgiving. Unfortunately for the holiday, I’m seeing another rain chance as a Gulf low leads to a showery light rain. We’ll focus on that part of the forecast after tonight’s storm event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7
Many people driving between central Louisiana and east Texas go right through Fenton,...
This Louisiana Town Runs Largely on Traffic Fines. If You Fight Your Ticket, the Mayor Is Your Judge.

Latest News

Severe storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms will move in Monday night
Severe Storm Threat
Cool start before a nice day - looking ahead to severe storm threat at the start of the week
There's a severe storm threat for Monday into early Tuesday morning.
A warm Sunday and an even warmer Monday ahead of a severe storm threat
This weekend
Weak cold front moves through Saturday leaving a cool morning Sunday