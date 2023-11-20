BBB Accredited Business
Jury selection to begin in trial of four accused of killing Linda Frickey

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than a year after Linda Frickey was killed following a Mid-City carjacking involving teenagers, jury selection begins on Monday (Nov. 20).

The La. Supreme Court previously ruled that the trial had to happen this year and now things are finally moving forward.

Family members say that jury selection will start today and will continue for the next five days.

18-year-old John Honore, 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-olds Lenyra Theophile and Mar’qel Curtis are charged as adults with second-degree murder in this case for allegedly carjacking and dragging 73-year-old Linda Frickey in March 2022.

The trial has been pushed back numerous times, as the defendants argued to do their own independent DNA testing.

Family members say they will wait it out for as long as it takes to get justice.

“We knew it would take time,” said Frickey’s sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “It’s just what you have to do. We knew we had to wait. We’ll be alright.”

Frickey’s loved ones have always made it their mission to attend every court date tied to this case, but they say that the district attorney’s office asked them not to be in court for the jury selection process so as to not taint the jury pool.

