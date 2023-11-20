Nicondra: First Alert for storms expected overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Storm Prediction Center highlights all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a level two slight risk for severe storms through the overnight. A few storms will meet the severe criteria with winds gusting near 60 mph, brief heavy rain and hail with the chance for tornados. Timing allows for a few storms moving through during the evening hours building from the northwest. As we approach the late night hours after 10 pm the squall line will start to effect northern areas of Tangipahoa Parish and push southeast through the overnight. Most locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain start to see some major impacts around Midnight with the New Orleans Metro area south seeing more storms from near 2:00 am on through the early morning hours. Storms push on by morning with cooler and drier conditions moving in behind the cold front. We will be breezy with temperatures in the 60s during the day and dropping into the 40s and 50s overnight. Cool conditions stick around into the Thanksgiving Holiday, but we will have to monitor the weather for Thanksgiving day as Gulf moisture could bring in some overrunning drizzle for much of the day.

