Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during a ceremony. (Source: City of Hopkinsville/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) – A shelter dog has officially joined a police department in Kentucky after he was sworn in during a ceremony earlier this month.

The City of Hopkinsville said Bolo, a pit bull mix, stole the hearts of police officers during a visit to the Christian County Animal Shelter.

On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department and sworn in by the town’s mayor during a city council meeting.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”(City of Hopkinsville)

Bolo is the police department’s first “paw-trol officer,” the city said in a Facebook post.

“We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force,” the post said.

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.(Hopkinsville Police Department)

Hopkinsville police said during the ceremony, they also swore in three dispatchers and one officer.

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.

