BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three of four teens on trial for death, carjacking of Linda Frickey plead guilty

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of the tour teenagers involved in the death and carjacking of Linda Frickey over a year ago in Mid-City have pleaded guilty Monday (Nov. 20) to the charge of attempted manslaughter.

Monday was also scheduled to be day one of the trial.

Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Not included in the guilty pleas was 18-year-old John Honore.

All four teens had been charged as adults facing second-degree murder with the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Frickey, 73, was a Westwego resident who died from blunt force injuries after she was carjacked on Bienville Street.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7
Many people driving between central Louisiana and east Texas go right through Fenton,...
This Louisiana Town Runs Largely on Traffic Fines. If You Fight Your Ticket, the Mayor Is Your Judge.

Latest News

Benefit concert raises money for displaced Marsh Room employees
Benefit concert raises money for displaced Marsh Room employees
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Jury selection to begin in trial of four accused of killing Linda Frickey
Benefit concert raises money for displaced Marsh Room employees
Benefit concert raises money for displaced Marsh Room employees
Jury selection to begin in trial of four accused of killing Linda Frickey