Two people shot, killed in Treme Sunday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a double homicide at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Claiborne Avenue.

The incident, reported at about 7:10 PM, involved two adults with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers declared one victim deceased at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.