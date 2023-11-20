BBB Accredited Business
Two people shot, killed in Treme Sunday evening, police say

The NOPD is investigating a double homicide at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N....
The NOPD is investigating a double homicide at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Claiborne Avenue.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a double homicide at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Claiborne Avenue.

The incident, reported at about 7:10 PM, involved two adults with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers declared one victim deceased at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

