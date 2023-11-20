Two people shot, killed in Treme Sunday evening, police say
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a double homicide at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Claiborne Avenue.
The incident, reported at about 7:10 PM, involved two adults with gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, officers declared one victim deceased at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.
No additional details are available at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.