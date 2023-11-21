BBB Accredited Business
Angel Reese absent for second straight game as LSU rolls past Texas Southern, 106-47

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs during an NCAA basketball game against Kent State on Tuesday,...
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs during an NCAA basketball game against Kent State on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), steamrolling Texas Southern 106-47, securing a win despite the continued absence of All-American forward Angel Reese.

The Tigers (5-1) capitalized on an astounding 35 turnovers by Texas Southern, amassing an impressive 48 points off these turnovers, marking a season-high for the team.

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 16 points. Sophomores Flau’jae Johnson and junior Aneesah Morrow tied their season-highs with 17 points each.

The mystery surrounding Reese’s absence from the team continued. Reese missed her second consecutive game, and her situation remains unclear.

Reese was benched during the second half of the team’s 109-79 win over Kent State last week. Coach Kim Mulkey called that benching a coach’s decision.

On Friday, Reese did not travel with the team for a game at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. Mulkey refused to divulge why she was not on that trip.

“It’s very obvious Angel was not in uniform,” Mulkey said Friday. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner rather than later. I’m not gonna answer anymore. That’s it. That’s all y’all need to know.”

Reese has only posted one time publicly since speculation surrounding her absence began.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” she posted on X Sunday morning.

