Bruce: Cloudy skies chilly temps and dry Wednesday; Few spotty light showers Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy sky sticks around over the next several days with cool temperatures settling into the region as last nights cold front moved through. Drier conditions move in on breezy northwest winds are allowing temperatures falling into the 50s during the day and 40s overnight. Clouds will stick around because upper winds are becoming parallel to the front allowing the boundary to stall just offshore. This will keep us cloudy with a chance for showers returning for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bruce: Dry skies with clouds through Wednesday as temps stay cool in the 50d during the day. Thanksgiving stays cloudy with a few midday and evening very light passing showers. Not a washout by any stretch, but a few spotty showers. It stays cool in the 50s. pic.twitter.com/VVTI8NkF6K — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 21, 2023

Rain chances are low at 30% for a few fast moving spotty showers. It will not be a washout. Cloudy and cool conditions expected to stick around through the weekend.

