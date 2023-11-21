BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Cloudy skies chilly temps and dry Wednesday; Few spotty light showers Thanksgiving

Bruce: Clouds and cool temps with a few light spotty showers Thanksgiving
Bruce: Clouds and cool temps with a few light spotty showers Thanksgiving(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy sky sticks around over the next several days with cool temperatures settling into the region as last nights cold front moved through. Drier conditions move in on breezy northwest winds are allowing temperatures falling into the 50s during the day and 40s overnight. Clouds will stick around because upper winds are becoming parallel to the front allowing the boundary to stall just offshore. This will keep us cloudy with a chance for showers returning for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rain chances are low at 30% for a few fast moving spotty showers. It will not be a washout. Cloudy and cool conditions expected to stick around through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Cloudy sky with rain and a few showers likely for Thanksgiving.
Nicondra: Cloudy, breezy and cool conditions behind the cold front
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, Nov. 21
Next 3 Days
Rain moves out, cooler air moves in
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings gusty winds, tornado threat overnight
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings gusty winds, tornado threat overnight