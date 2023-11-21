FOX 8 and Salvation Army team up to collect donations digitally for 2023′s Empty Stocking Fund

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In partnership with FOX 8, the Salvation Army launches The Empty Stocking Fund, an annual donation drive that is revamping this year to accept donations digitally.

The web-based fundraising tool allows contributions through QR codes, rounding up at partner registers, or online at The Empty Stocking webpage.

Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans jokingly says, “Our method of fundraising needs to move on beyond the Fred Flintstone era! And this year, it has.”

This new campaign will not only assist with funding the needs of families during Christmas, but it will also keep The Salvation Army’s stocking full year-round to help provide for those most in need in our community with essentials such as food, housing, social services and spiritual guidance.

In addition to The Empty Stocking Fund, several of The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles are now equipped with Tip Tap, an electronic way to donate at the Red Kettle with your credit card if you don’t have cash.

If you wish to donate to The Empty Stocking Fund, you can do so on the website, or scanning the QR code where seen.

Scan the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army's Empty Stocking Fund (Salvation Army)

You can also donate at the register at the following community partners helping promote The Empty Stocking Fund:

Robért Fresh Market - all New Orleans stores

PJ’s Coffee - 5432 & 2140 Magazine Street

Little Miss Muffin - 244 Metairie Road

Altar’d State Lakeside Mall (Misson Monday - 10% of all sales on Mondays)

Tip Tap Red Kettles will be in place on Black Friday at the following locations:

Dillard’s Lakeside Mall – outdoor entrance into the store

Dillard’s Lakeside Mall – indoor entrance into the mall near the Angel Tree

Sam’s Club, 181 Northshore Blvd., Slidell

Sam’s Club - 3900 Airline Drive, Metairie

Hobby Lobby - 5151 Citrus Blvd., Harahan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.