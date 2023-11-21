Nicondra: Cloudy, breezy and cool conditions behind the cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy sky sticks around over the next several days with cool temperatures settling into the region. A cold front pushed through during the early morning hours with promised showers and thunderstorms. A few areas received about 2.5 inches of rain, but most saw about .5″ to 1″ of rain with the storms overnight. Drier conditions move in on breezy northwest winds through the day today allowing temperatures to stay steady in the upper 60s and falling into the 50s and 40s overnight. Clouds will stick around because upper winds are becoming parallel to the front allowing the boundary to stall just offshore. This will keep us cloudy with a chance for showers returning for the Thanksgiving holiday. Cloudy and cool conditions expected to stick around through the weekend.

