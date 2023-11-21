North Shore DA Warren Montgomery laid to rest

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Mourners gathered at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Monday for the funeral of St. Tammany and Washington Parishes District Attorney Warren LeDoux Montgomery. The 68-year-old, who succumbed to cancer on November 10, was remembered by friends and colleagues.

Evans Spiceland, a close friend, praised Montgomery’s multifaceted impact on the community.

“I know him many ways, one as a friend, a dear friend, one working with him on various campaigns as he was running for office, and one because he made himself such an active part of this community,” said Spiceland.

Leon Puissegur, reflecting on a friendship spanning a decade, described Montgomery as a “very good gentleman” known from various community engagements, including the Tea Party.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper emphasized Montgomery’s commitment to truth and justice, calling him an “incredible public servant.”

“Warren was an incredible individual, an incredible public servant. His primary goals were bringing truth and justice to St. Tammany Parish and Washington Parish,” said Cooper.

Jerry Coogan, a strong supporter and close friend, spoke of Montgomery’s optimism even in the face of illness.

“We’re very good friends, strong supporters,” said Coogan. “And he seemed very bright with hope that the new treatment might work, so he was in great spirits and he never stopped fighting.”

Elected as District Attorney in 2014, Montgomery’s public service extended to his role as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Orleans. His private sector experience included serving as vice president of the ICEE Corporation.

Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Batt, a decades-long friend, highlighted Montgomery’s dedication to work, family, and faith.

“Most of my adult life, through politics but also our parents were good friends. Father put ICEE in at Pontchartrain Beach back in the day,” said Batt, whose family owned the now closed amusement park along the lake. “Public servant, husband, father, lovely family and just is a great loss to the community and St. Tammany, for the whole region. We need more quality people like Warren Montgomery and sorry to see him leave.”

The funeral concluded with an interment at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery.

“He touched so many lives,” said Cooper.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.