BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.(Courtney King)
By B.J. Bethel and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Police say four people were injured when a man entered a Walmart in Ohio and began firing a gun.

Police say the suspect walked into a Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began shooting, injuring four people. Officers arrived on the scene before 9 p.m. but didn’t fire any shots.

The alleged shooter died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, WXIX reports.

Police say the four victims were taken to area hospitals.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said he didn’t know the conditions of the four victims. He said police would release more information Tuesday.

Walmart released the following statement to WXIX:

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.”

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all at the scene, which included dozens of police.

In 2014, John Crawford III was shot and killed by police at the Walmart in Beavercreek. He was reportedly carrying a pellet gun he picked up at the store when a man called 911 and said he was waving the gun.

The 911 caller later said he didn’t see Crawford waving the gun.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

The missing woman's body was found in a storage unit a week after she was last seen, possibly...
Woman's estranged husband suspected in her death after body found in his storage unit
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs during an NCAA basketball game against Kent State on Tuesday,...
Angel Reese absent for second straight game as LSU rolls past Texas Southern, 106-47
Demolition Looms for Blighted Canal Street Hotel in New Orleans
Decay on Display: Old Canal Street Hotel faces demolition amid city’s blight battle