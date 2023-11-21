BBB Accredited Business
Rain moves out, cooler air moves in

The risk for severe weather has ended
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain is on the way out as cooler air settles in behind a cold front today.

A nice, soaking rain was felt by many overnight and thankfully the severe weather never really transpired in our local area. This storm system is set to produce travel problems across the East Coast and Northeast over the next 24 hours. For us, we’re on the good side of it and the weather is going quiet. Expect a breezy northerly wind to pick up the second half of your Tuesday as temperatures start falling into the lower 60s.

The next objective is to figure out how the clouds will play out for Wednesday and again on Thanksgiving. This front won’t make it very far down into the Gulf before stalling which will keep a cloud deck over us for a period of time. Cloud cover and this chilly air mass will make for a few days of highs in the 50s. Not only that, some rain showers are a possibility going into Thanksgiving Day. Any rain looks light in nature but clouds and showers with temperatures in the 50s won’t allow for having Thanksgiving outdoors.

A slight warm up is expected by the holiday weekend before another system impacts us Sunday into Monday. More cold air will be on the way behind that storm too.

FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings gusty winds, tornado threat overnight
