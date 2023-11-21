BBB Accredited Business
Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring

Keith Richards, de izquierda a derecha, Ronnie Wood, y Mick Jagger posan para retratos a su...
Keith Richards, de izquierda a derecha, Ronnie Wood, y Mick Jagger posan para retratos a su llegada al anuncio del lanzamiento de su álbum "Hackney Diamonds" el miércoles 6 de septiembre de 2023 en Londres. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest announced Tuesday (Nov. 21) morning that the Rolling Stones will headline one of the scheduled dates this spring.

The Rolling Stones are working in their Hackney Diamonds Tour into their scheduled Jazz Fest performance and will take the stage in New Orleans on Thursday, May 2.

There will be a presale for the Rolling Stones Jazz Fest date next week on Nov. 29-30. General admission will go on sale Friday, December 1.

The Rolling Stones are currently on tour supporting their new album, also entitled “Hackney Diamonds”, that was released in October of this year. The album is the first album of original material released by the band since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang” and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who does still appear on the album with tracks that were recorded in 2019. Produced by Andrew Watt, it features guest contributions from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Ticket info for Jazz Fest can be found here.

