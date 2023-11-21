BBB Accredited Business
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.

The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.

The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.

