BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Second juvenile arrested in armed robbery of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams

Orleans DA Jason Williams recounts armed carjacking near Lower Garden District home
Orleans DA Jason Williams recounts armed carjacking near Lower Garden District home
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with last month’s armed carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

New Orleans police last Friday (Nov. 17) booked 16-year-old Amajha “Cheewee” Curtis with three counts of armed robbery and three enhancement counts of armed robbery with a handgun, in connection with the carjackings of Williams, his 78-year-old mother and of a another woman a short distance from the DA’s Lower Garden District home on Oct. 16.

The NOPD previously arrested 18-year-old Ahmad Seals and 16-year-old Dijohn Curtis as accused perpetrators of the high-profile crime against the city’s top prosecutor. Investigators wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit that a person with knowledge of the crimes told detectives that Cheewee Curtis and Dijohn Curtis are cousins and participated together with Seals in the two armed carjackings.

Ahmad Seals, 18, was booked Tuesday (Oct. 24) with three counts of principal to armed robbery...
Ahmad Seals, 18, was booked Tuesday (Oct. 24) with three counts of principal to armed robbery with a firearm in connection with the Oct. 16 carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, the NOPD said.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Records obtained by Fox 8 show Cheewee Curtis was arrested Nov. 14 on outstanding warrants for illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and for possession of a stolen handgun. A search warrant executed at the teen’s home three days later uncovered ammunition and a gun’s magazine in the teen’s bedroom, police wrote.

Cheewee Curtis was then rebooked with the Oct. 16 armed robberies of Williams and his mother in the 1000 block of Race Street at 10:01 p.m. and of another woman in the 1800 block of Carondelet Street that occurred about 24 minutes later.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD officers early Tuesday (Oct. 17), a short time after he and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the Lower Garden District.(WVUE-Fox 8)

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, part of what led investigators to Cheewee Curtis’ door was that when police recovered the Honda Civic stolen from the Carondelet Street victim about two hours later in New Orleans East, the car was still running and its console displayed a message that a Bluetooth connection had been lost.

An NOPD sergeant at the scene searched the car’s list of previously connected Bluetooth devices, and found a phone with the name “Cheewee” listed. The Honda’s owner told police she did not recognize the name “Cheewee,” nor recalled ever permitting a device with that name to be connected to her vehicle.

Because Williams is the victim in one of the carjackings, the cases are being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s office. A law enforcement source told Fox 8 that Cheewee Curtis appeared Tuesday in Orleans Parish Juvenile Court for a continued custody hearing, which was continued. The hearing was triggered by a court filing in which the AG’s office served notice of its intent to transfer the case to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

That follows the AG’s previous filing of intent to also try Dijohn Curtis for the alleged crimes in adult court. The cousins, who both remain in Orleans Parish juvenile custody, are now both scheduled for a juvenile court hearing on Dec. 6.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the district attorney’s Lincoln Navigator was recovered about an hour and 13 minutes after it was stolen, ditched in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street.

The Carondelet Street woman’s stolen Honda Civic was found about an hour and 45 minutes after it was taken, abandoned at Lake Forest Avenue and Mayo Boulevard, an intersection about a quarter-mile from Cheewee Curtis’ mother’s house in the 4800 block of Rosemont Place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Hammond pool hall shooting
Police investigating shooting at Hammond pool hall
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting