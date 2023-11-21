BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Keith Richards, de izquierda a derecha, Ronnie Wood, y Mick Jagger posan para retratos a su...
Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting