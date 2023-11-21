Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile male in Metairie on Tuesday (Nov. 21) morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male around 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue at an apartment complex.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed pending next of kin notification, was reportedly shot once in the chest and despite life-saving efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the shooting was the result of a struggle over a firearm between the victim and another juvenile, who says the victim was trying to rob him.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says potential criminal charges will be determined as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.