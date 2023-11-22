Heart of Louisiana: Autumn Cypress

BBB Accredited Business
By Dave McNamara
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Lake Martin near Breaux Bridge offers the peaceful beauty of a foggy daybreak, magical sunrises, abundant wildlife and brilliant sunsets that end the day in a striking orange glow.

But as Dave McNamara discovered, when you visit this time of year, Lake Martin also has changing fall color to offer throughout its banks and nearby swamps in the Heart of Louisiana.

