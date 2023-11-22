BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Inmate found dead at Slidell City Jail; investigation underway

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department is investigating the death of Theresa Zar, 25, found unresponsive in her cell at the Slidell City Jail Wednesday morning (Nov. 22).

Zar was discovered during a routine cell check. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared deceased on the scene. She was in custody on charges of simple battery and failing to appear in court.

No immediate signs of foul play were reported. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Slidell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’

Latest News

File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
generic graphic
Man fatally shot in Mid-City, NOPD say
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games
New Orleans researcher Skip Gallagher has uncovered numerous issues of public interest through...
New Orleans police citizen watchdog sues NOPD, chief Kirkpatrick for blocked public records