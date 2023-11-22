Inmate found dead at Slidell City Jail; investigation underway

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department is investigating the death of Theresa Zar, 25, found unresponsive in her cell at the Slidell City Jail Wednesday morning (Nov. 22).

Zar was discovered during a routine cell check. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared deceased on the scene. She was in custody on charges of simple battery and failing to appear in court.

No immediate signs of foul play were reported. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Slidell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

